Zimmer Partners LP Position in Realty Income (O) Has Lowered by $156.64 Million as Share Price Declined; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Position in Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 153,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The institutional investor held 642,578 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 489,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 368,641 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.56 million, down from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 1.18M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 875,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $92.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 45,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

