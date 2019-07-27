Zimmer Partners LP Lowered Stake in Udr (UDR) by $88.54 Million; Washington Trust Bank Decreased Its Utd Technologies (UTX) Holding by $594,432

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.97M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 1.00M shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Utd Technologies (UTX) by 68.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 4,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,158 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 6,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Utd Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15.48M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd. Qs Invsts holds 22,573 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 97,706 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America invested in 1.02% or 254,297 shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 520 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.14% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Millennium Management Lc owns 886,627 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has invested 0.45% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Hightower Advsrs invested in 12,372 shares or 0% of the stock. 4.19 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Duncker Streett & Company reported 2,480 shares. Zimmer Prtn Lp holds 1.2% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 2.21 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Regis Mngmt Com Limited Company invested in 0% or 4,683 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.05% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 3.37M shares.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 389,845 shares to 21.16 million shares, valued at $671.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 790,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 797,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $146.53M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC) by 7,352 shares to 7,443 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) by 193,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).