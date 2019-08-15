Zimmer Partners LP Lifted Its Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holding by $58.20 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hound Partners Boosted Rpm Intl (RPM) Holding by $13.05 Million; Share Value Rose

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39 million, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 692,386 shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.05M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 1.39 million shares traded or 79.67% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh reported 17,274 shares. Pnc Ser Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 142,987 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Lc reported 4,620 shares. Prudential invested in 0.01% or 77,118 shares. 7,025 are owned by Financial Bank Of The West. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 233 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2.94 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 115,969 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Logan Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 342,493 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated invested 0.07% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 46,918 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 264,909 shares to 245,217 shares, valued at $30.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.85M shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

