Zimmer Partners LP Has Upped Its Stake in Edison Intl (EIX) as Share Value Rose; As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Autonomy Capital LP Has Increased Holding

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 875,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.88M, up from 625,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 166,374 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 02/04/2018 – Advisory for Tuesday, May 1: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – CLOSING IS EXPECTED AROUND MID-MAY; 17/05/2018 – Con Edison at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 13/04/2018 – Exablate Neuro From INSIGHTEC Takes Top Honor at Edison Awards; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/03/2018 05:06 PM; 18/05/2018 – Edison International Gets $1.5B Revolving Credit Facility, Replacing a $1.25B Facility; 13/04/2018 – Sophia is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner in Robotics; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q CORE EPS 80C, EST. 91C; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT WITH SOLEIL SRL TO BUY ATTIVA; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail lntel” Podcast

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 434,865 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The Financial Bloodbath of Argentina – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rand Capital leads financial gainers, Mmtec and Banco Macro among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.62 million shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $95.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08M shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jeff Ubben’s ValueAct Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.14% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 341,825 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 38,300 shares. Public Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 27,209 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.01% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 38,556 shares. 5,058 were reported by Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Com. Parametric Port Associates Ltd stated it has 1.50 million shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 12,279 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Lc stated it has 22,839 shares. Dynamic Ltd has 0.81% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 18 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Cap Research Glob Invsts has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 61,838 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 40,360 shares.