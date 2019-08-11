Zimmer Partners LP Has Upped Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $28.46 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Foot Locker (FL) Stock Declined, Usa Financial Portformulas Has Increased Position

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 11935.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 790,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 797,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.87 million, up from 6,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 2.51M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 59358.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 20,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 20,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 3.05M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 17/04/2018 – Foot Locker Unveils ‘Before and After the Bite’ Campaign In Partnership With Notable Coalition Of Musicians And Artists; 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker Announces 2018 Performance Goals for Executive; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL); 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers — FL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 23,070 shares to 21,503 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,892 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.01% or 136,017 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs reported 6,524 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. Merian Glob (Uk) has invested 0.37% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Scout Investments invested in 0.41% or 330,213 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 253,222 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0.06% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Monetary Mngmt Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 250 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services reported 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Alliancebernstein LP owns 205,544 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 3,085 shares stake. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,306 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) invested in 43,000 shares or 0.61% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 32,328 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 16,900 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $40.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

