Zimmer Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $72.59 Million; Banbury Partners Raised Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake by $1.20 Million as Stock Value Rose

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 2.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.17M, down from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $352.72. About 138,554 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 62,879 shares to 249,821 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,919 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 43.84 million shares to 44.39M shares, valued at $251.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 1.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).