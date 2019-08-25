Zimmer Partners LP Has Raised Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding; Viacom (VIA)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Viacom Inc (VIA) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 244 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 179 sold and reduced their positions in Viacom Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 311.70 million shares, down from 318.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Viacom Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 7 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 149 Increased: 186 New Position: 58.

Zimmer Partners Lp increased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 0.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zimmer Partners Lp acquired 12,900 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Zimmer Partners Lp holds 8.18 million shares with $1.03B value, up from 8.17 million last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $38.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 898,520 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) stake by 369,925 shares to 1.10 million valued at $51.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Americold Rlty Tr stake by 2.10 million shares and now owns 4.15M shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sempra Energy has $14200 highest and $130 lowest target. $141’s average target is 1.43% above currents $139.01 stock price. Sempra Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SRE in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 146,899 are owned by Chilton Capital Lc. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 22,090 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Kentucky-based Town And Country Financial Bank And Dba First Bankers has invested 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Advisory Svcs reported 7,214 shares. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,155 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 3,435 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 3.37M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 6,024 are owned by Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh. Hartford Inv has invested 0.12% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Savings Bank holds 0.05% or 34,870 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 4,810 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs holds 0.07% or 6,465 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kempen Capital Management Nv has 0.02% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Fifth Third Bancorp owns 11,272 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 81,025 shares traded or 22.44% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (VIA) has risen 2.07% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.

