Zimmer Partners LP Has Lowered Realty Income (O) Position; Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding

Group One Trading Lp decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 93.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 58,723 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 4,356 shares with $114,000 value, down from 63,079 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $6.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 3.16 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased Realty Income Corp (O) stake by 68.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 2.15M shares as Realty Income Corp (O)’s stock declined 1.13%. The Zimmer Partners Lp holds 1.00M shares with $73.56 million value, down from 3.15M last quarter. Realty Income Corp now has $23.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $73.71. About 793,486 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 61.35% above currents $16.61 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, July 8. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2600 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 680,032 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 50,104 are owned by Grandfield Dodd Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Jefferies Group Llc has 131,653 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 113,400 shares. 62,229 are held by Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 69,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 160,927 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bokf Na reported 52,264 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 740,800 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 204,944 shares stake. Century Inc reported 272,326 shares. Westpac Bk owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 26,322 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 16. BEST RHYS J had bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303 on Thursday, August 15. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.69M for 13.40 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp increased Bloom Energy Corp (Call) stake by 32,900 shares to 34,000 valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Put) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 63,500 shares. Ellie Mae Inc (Call) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Realty Income has $78 highest and $7200 lowest target. $75’s average target is 1.75% above currents $73.71 stock price. Realty Income had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) rating on Thursday, March 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $78 target.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income splits $3.0B credit line into two multicurrency tranches – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “590th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 7,791 shares. Citigroup invested in 391,173 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc reported 3,449 shares stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 14,597 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 2,954 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.1% or 7,391 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 2,550 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Naples Glob Advsrs Lc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc owns 7,034 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Northstar Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 48.37 million were reported by Vanguard Gp. Raymond James Tru Na reported 15,622 shares.

Zimmer Partners Lp increased Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 45,871 shares to 29.52 million valued at $1.23B in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 1.83 million shares and now owns 3.25M shares. Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) was raised too.