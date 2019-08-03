Zimmer Partners LP Has Lowered Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $2.10 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Gruss & Co Raised Its Position by $1.05 Million

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 2.76 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP owns 7,095 shares. Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,882 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 329,589 shares. 219,073 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.09% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Aqr Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Bp Plc reported 36,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 194,042 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department holds 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 190 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited reported 158,517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 81,380 shares. Eqis Capital owns 26,718 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk reported 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 375,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $20.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 45,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 151.61% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $208.38M for 11.13 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 129.41% EPS growth.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.