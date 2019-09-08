Zimmer Partners LP Has Lowered Hcp (HCP) Position by $63.36 Million; Stock Rose; Dalton Investments Has Lifted Stake in Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) by $2.28 Million

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 47,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The hedge fund held 132,451 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 84,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 802,620 shares traded or 62.10% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG)

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 6.23 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.85 million, down from 8.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 2.11M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $207.35M for 20.69 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.