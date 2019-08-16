Zimmer Partners LP Has Lifted Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stake by $9.89 Million; Stock Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Blue Chip Partners Decreased Its Stake as Shares Declined

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $329.11. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 224,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 2.54 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.11 million, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 301,268 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,281 are owned by Hartford Mngmt. D E Shaw Com Incorporated has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 123,083 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,207 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 0.42% or 3,224 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Quantres Asset has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mariner Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biondo Advsrs Ltd holds 1.18% or 12,295 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Cap reported 27,550 shares. Oakmont invested in 399,878 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa has 40,956 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Company, Arizona-based fund reported 1,609 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 51,869 shares. Palisade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.01% or 800 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 93,354 shares.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,227 shares to 123,501 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.14 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 50,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $14.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 767,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95M shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).