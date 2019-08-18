Zimmer Partners LP Has Increased Nisource (NI) Position by $86.71 Million; Sessa Capital Im LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) by $22.32 Million

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 229.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 114,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, up from 34,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 5.21M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/05/2018 – InsideEVs: Tesla Model S, X To Mimic Model 3 – No Key Required; 16/04/2018 – Tesla pauses Model 3 production for several days; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – MUSK: TESLA IS WAY BETTER AT SOFTWARE THAN OTHER CAR COMPANIES; 20/04/2018 – Tesla Subcontractor’s Broken Jaw Triggered First of Two Probes; 14/05/2018 – The self-driving unit of Alphabet has pulled away from some of its autonomous driving rivals in recent months, as Uber and Tesla have each faced reports of costly and even fatal accidents; 03/05/2018 – Tesla saw its worst day in more than a month after controversial earnings call; 31/03/2018 – Lessons From Tesla’s Tumble — Barron’s; 31/05/2018 – In April, Tesla said in a statement it did not require an additional capital raise this year apart from credit lines; 27/03/2018 – “Tesla’s ratings reflect the significant shortfall in the production rate of the company’s Model 3 electric vehicle,” Moody’s said in a release

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 3.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 17.54 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502.61 million, up from 14.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 9.03 million shares traded or 201.85% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Columbia Gas Settles All Class Action Lawsuits for Merrimack Valley Incident – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “NiSource’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 3,450 shares. Hartford Invest Management holds 40,652 shares. Schroder Grp Incorporated has invested 0.06% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 67,630 are owned by Sei. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has 54,981 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 5.92M shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Cetera Advisor Network has 6,983 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 2.14 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 20,000 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon invested in 3.62 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.11M shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $59.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58M shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816. $25.00 million worth of stock was bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth holds 0.31% or 3,668 shares. Royal London Asset Management invested in 0% or 55,731 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Lc has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 28,620 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 764 shares. Regis Mgmt Com Limited Com has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Dnb Asset As accumulated 14,051 shares or 0% of the stock. Vista Capital Prtnrs Inc holds 727 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Franklin accumulated 0.01% or 57,418 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 7,438 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation has invested 0.51% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0.23% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,899 shares. Amp Capital Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why You Can Trust ACB Stock Despite This Dip – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shanghai surprise from Tesla? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla: No Such Thing As ‘Structurally Bankrupt’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hyperloop Test Pod Breaks Speed Record And Wins The Annual Hyperloop Pod Competition – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Announces the Megapack Energy Storage System – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.