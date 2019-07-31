Zimmer Partners LP Has Decreased Realty Income (O) Position by $156.64 Million; Delta Asset Management Has Increased Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $454,914 as Market Valuation Declined

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.56M, down from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $69.81. About 478,607 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $346.92. About 2.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $5.03M worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell And Loewy holds 0.16% or 3,009 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bellecapital reported 1,250 shares. Pension Ser has 0.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Royal London Asset Management invested in 0% or 215,191 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division stated it has 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bessemer Gru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 114,654 shares. Washington Trust Co holds 2.15% or 106,651 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants holds 2,160 shares. Shelton Cap Management owns 3,958 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 6,088 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund accumulated 10,447 shares. Lafayette Invs owns 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 569 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 3,895 shares.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 35,427 shares to 271,491 shares, valued at $16.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,650 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,652 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Oppenheimer Inc stated it has 0.13% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Apg Asset Management Us reported 1.64% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 69,356 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 74,917 shares. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept invested in 0.12% or 3,850 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sabal Tru stated it has 16,590 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc, California-based fund reported 190,390 shares. Donaldson Cap Lc owns 3,911 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability owns 330 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr owns 0.07% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 20,849 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited accumulated 90,815 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 57,744 shares. Benedict Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,844 shares.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 3.10M shares to 17.54 million shares, valued at $502.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).