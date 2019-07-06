Zimmer Partners LP Has Decreased Entergy New (ETR) Position by $97.38 Million as Share Price Rose; Sabre Corp. (SABR) Market Valuation Declined While Vulcan Value Partners Has Upped Its Holding

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 68.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 477,190 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.63M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.34. About 1.11 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Entergy; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR); 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 624,344 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – SABRE SIGNS L-T DISTRIBUTION PACT W/ MEXICO’S INTERJET; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY COMBINED OPERATING RATIO 68.5% VS 69.3%; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Net $87.9M; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sabre Undertakes Efforts to Boost Presence in Airlines Space – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vietnam Airlines strengthens alliance with Sabre to reduce costs and optimize onboard catering and provisioning – PRNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sabre Corporation (SABR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Al Khunaizi Travel chooses Sabre as its preferred technology partner – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre (SABR) to acquire Farelogix – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,739 were reported by Fort Ltd Partnership. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 40,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 1.06M shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 118,439 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 111 shares. D E Shaw And Com Incorporated owns 1.10M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Community Retail Bank Na invested in 0% or 260 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 7,601 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.36% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 18,419 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 51,957 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 243,304 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8,460 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $171.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 99,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.25M shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (NYSE:JLL).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $705,120 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department has invested 0.27% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Voloridge Inv Management Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Dupont Capital Mgmt, Delaware-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 22.21M are owned by Vanguard Gp. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 53,164 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 640 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 225,409 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13,793 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.02% stake. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Limited Liability Corp Tn has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 37,517 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pzena Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.2% or 379,428 shares in its portfolio. Usa Portformulas invested in 17 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For October 31, 2018 – Benzinga” on October 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Entergy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entergy to exit merchant nuclear power with Indian Point sale – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy: A Reliable Performer Investing Sluggishly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 20.67% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ETR’s profit will be $281.69M for 18.37 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.17% EPS growth.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 375,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $20.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).