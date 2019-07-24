Zimmer Partners LP Has Cut Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $72.59 Million as Valuation Rose; Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered At&T (T) Position by $50.04 Million; Stock Rose

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.17 million, down from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 90.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 135,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,935 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, down from 149,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 36.57 million shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $55.79 million for 76.70 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.03% or 26,321 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 217,952 shares. Captrust invested in 1,813 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 45,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 55 shares. Bp Public Limited holds 27,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 394 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Blackrock accumulated 12.88M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Harvest Fund Advisors Limited stated it has 3.93% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus accumulated 414 shares. Beech Hill Incorporated invested in 3,500 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc has invested 0.27% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Reaves W H And Inc invested in 3,500 shares.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 389,845 shares to 21.16 million shares, valued at $671.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,684 shares to 18,291 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 40,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH).

