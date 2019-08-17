Zimmer Partners LP Has Cut Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $45.50 Million; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Holder Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 90.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 135,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 13,935 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 149,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.92 million, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.26 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Affinity Advsrs Limited Liability invested 2.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). John G Ullman & Inc holds 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 20,701 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Ltd holds 2.40M shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Btc Capital Management stated it has 159,268 shares. 1St Source State Bank invested in 0.38% or 142,024 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd has 26,154 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Benedict Financial Advisors has 97,108 shares. Rowland And Co Invest Counsel Adv reported 121,266 shares stake. Groesbeck Mgmt Nj has invested 1.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.1% or 100,557 shares. Nordea Inv Ab has 21.25 million shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Buckhead Cap Limited Company has invested 2.67% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sol Co owns 96,879 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,684 shares to 18,291 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,949 shares. 89,745 are held by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation reported 20,000 shares stake. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 70,992 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shell Asset reported 26,760 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Seatown Pte Limited has 1.48% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Amer International Grp, New York-based fund reported 5,297 shares. 75,287 are owned by Mirae Asset Invests. Kerrisdale Advisers Lc reported 52,816 shares. Illinois-based Grs Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.81% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Panagora Asset has 40,165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 2,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reaves W H And Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 55,100 shares. Davidson Invest Advsr has 931,808 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 790,576 shares to 797,200 shares, valued at $28.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 749,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.32 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.