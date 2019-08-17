Zimmer Partners LP Has Boosted Stag Indl (STAG) Stake By $56.78 Million; 9 Analysts Are Bullish Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Last Week

Zimmer Partners Lp increased Stag Indl Inc (STAG) stake by 77.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zimmer Partners Lp acquired 1.96 million shares as Stag Indl Inc (STAG)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Zimmer Partners Lp holds 4.50 million shares with $133.43M value, up from 2.54 million last quarter. Stag Indl Inc now has $3.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 689,546 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 38.09% above currents $302.8 stock price. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research initiated the shares of NFLX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. See Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $470.0000 450.0000

20/06/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Rating: Buy New Target: $442 Initiate

19/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $450 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital New Target: $395.0000 425.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Imperial Capital New Target: $463.0000 458.0000

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $440 New Target: $450 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $165 New Target: $183 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $425 New Target: $410 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $382 New Target: $358 Maintain

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. 6,499 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $132.58 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 119.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Bullish Thesis Behind Netflix Stock Is Still Strong – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons for Netflix Investors to Worry After the Latest Report – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Netflix Stock While Itâ€™s Down – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amid Swirling Competitive Concerns, 1 Bullish Sign for Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold Netflix, Inc. shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Utah-based Albion Finance Group Ut has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 398,084 were accumulated by Westfield Cap Management Lp. 1,478 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 101 shares. Bamco Inc New York accumulated 19,432 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,143 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tcw Inc accumulated 119,029 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Colony Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.28% stake. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 264,501 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 75 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore accumulated 0.1% or 1,178 shares. Moreover, M Hldgs Securities has 0.24% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About STAG Industrial, Inc.’s (NYSE:STAG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stag Industrial Q2 EBITDAre rises 16% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased Equitrans Midstream Corporat stake by 4.12 million shares to 762,500 valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) stake by 2.15M shares and now owns 1.00M shares. National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) was reduced too.