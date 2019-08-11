Zimmer Partners LP Has Boosted Its Nisource (NI) Stake by $86.71 Million as Valuation Rose; As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Market Value Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lifted by $10.97 Million Its Stake

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 7.32M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 5.39M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 3.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 17.54 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502.61 million, up from 14.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 3.23 million shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 2.04M shares to 6.23M shares, valued at $194.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 139,093 are owned by Aviva Pcl. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Insur Tx reported 164,780 shares stake. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 51,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Westpac Banking, Australia-based fund reported 26,357 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.87 million shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com has 1.45M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.07% or 138,747 shares. Mai Management owns 17,565 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 6,009 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 6,568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.05% or 42.80M shares.

