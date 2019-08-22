Zimmer Partners LP Cut Stake in Alliant Energy (LNT) by $17.39 Million; Churchill Management Has Decreased Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding as Stock Declined

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 772 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,633 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15M, down from 10,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 369,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 817,802 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 40,933 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $163.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc Com (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,343 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

