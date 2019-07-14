Zimmer Partners LP Continues to Hold Position in Firstenergy (FE); New Amsterdam Partners Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Cut as Share Price Declined

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 12,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,342 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 19,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 1.47 million shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 45,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 billion, up from 29.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 3.24 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – HAS APPOINTED GURMINDER SANGHA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY TO REPLACE PETERS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – JCP&L Continues to Make Repairs Following Severe Thunderstorms; 25/04/2018 – Fitch: FirstEnergy’s Ratings Unchanged by Proposed FES Bankruptcy Settlement; 10/05/2018 – Mon Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company File Voluntary Petitions for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES DEACTIVATION NOTICES FOR THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Backs FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.55; 16/05/2018 – Water and Ice Available to JCP&L Customers; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 05/04/2018 – Superior Gold Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 11

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48 million for 13.87 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares to 30,947 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 4.12 million shares to 762,500 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 725,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pq Group Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 7.02 million shares. Chemical Bank accumulated 0.05% or 9,908 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0.33% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.1% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Voya Ltd Liability holds 222,431 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 124,918 are held by Wexford Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.07% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Voloridge Investment Limited reported 36,023 shares. Carroll Finance Associate accumulated 1,443 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 11.12 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Com accumulated 800 shares. Pension Ser holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 572,494 shares. 197,369 are held by Gyroscope Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Company.

