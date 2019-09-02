Zimmer Partners LP Boosted Position in Nisource (NI) as Stock Price Rose; Central Securities (CET) Valuation Rose While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.02 Million

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 3,792 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 3.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 17.54 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502.61 million, up from 14.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 1.60 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 631,488 shares to 289,255 shares, valued at $26.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 369,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

More important recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NiSource Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance”, Benzinga.com published: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp reported 0.05% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Rech invested 0.05% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 14,773 shares or 0.04% of the stock. North Star Mngmt reported 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Ent Finance Service reported 5,812 shares stake. Assetmark holds 0% or 9,706 shares. Zeke Advsr Lc has 20,490 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Pennsylvania Communications accumulated 0.28% or 10,463 shares. 11,846 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 19,700 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Wesbanco National Bank Inc reported 10,235 shares. Citadel Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.47M shares.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,000 shares to 26,518 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ofs Credit Company Inc by 18,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone / Gso Strategic Credit Fund (BGB).