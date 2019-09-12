Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) to pay $0.24 on Oct 31, 2019; PVH Has 1.05 Sentiment

PVH Corp (PVH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 184 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 175 sold and decreased their stakes in PVH Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 73.26 million shares, up from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding PVH Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 2 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 123 Increased: 133 New Position: 51.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) is expected to pay $0.24 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:ZBH) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s current price of $140.29 translates into 0.17% yield. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 1.01M shares traded. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 6.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System ATN LAG SCREW 60MM STERILE ATN LAG SCREW 65MM STERILE ATN LAG SCREW; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – LYFT PRESIDENT JOHN ZIMMER SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL ANY USER INFORMATION – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- fastener, fixation, nondegradable, soft tissue; 07/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Zimmer and Green are SAHS Athletes of the Week; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 15/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- TunneLoc Tibial Fixation Device (Within an ACL Kit) Product Usage: To provide fixation of soft t; 22/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces 510(k) Clearance for Zyston® Strut Open Titanium lnterbody Spacer System; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 22/05/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET REPORTS 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR ZYSTON® STRUT OPEN T

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.70 billion. The firm operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail divisions. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 6.31% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. for 39,159 shares. Dorsal Capital Management Llc owns 600,000 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Buckingham Capital Management Inc has 2.57% invested in the company for 220,345 shares. The New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Management Llc has invested 1.86% in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 595,902 shares.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $222.44M for 7.53 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.4. About 1.43M shares traded. PVH Corp. (PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.28B; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Rating on PVH’s First-Lien Credit Facility, and ‘BB+’ Ratings on Its Bonds; 02/04/2018 – PVH at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Calvin Klein owner PVH tops first-quarter sales estimates; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PVH Corp.â€™s (NYSE:PVH) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Apparel and Footwear Manufacturing Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PVH lowers sales forecast – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips-Van Heusen Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PVH Corp. Signs Fashion Pact, Joins Industry Peers to Create More Sustainable Future – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.60 million activity.

Among 7 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has $15800 highest and $117 lowest target. $142.25’s average target is 1.40% above currents $140.29 stock price. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had 15 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15800 target in Friday, August 2 report. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $28.80 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.