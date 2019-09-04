Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) to pay $0.24 on Oct 31, 2019; DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON (DRTTF) Shorts Decreased By 9.97%

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) is expected to pay $0.24 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:ZBH) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s current price of $139.39 translates into 0.17% yield. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.39. About 871,555 shares traded. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 6.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- PERSONA® THE PERSONALIZED KNEE SYSTEM “PSN TIB STM 5 DEG SZ D R” indicated for patients with severe; 04/04/2018 – Lyft Co-Founder John Zimmer on Growth and #DeleteUber Campaign (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBH); 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX POR FEM F-L CR-FLEX POR FEM F-R MINUS CR-FLEX POR FEM G-L This device is indicated for; 08/03/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $450 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS FLOATING RATE SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System TROCH NAIL ST 13X180 125DG STRL TROCH NAIL ST 13X180 130DG STRL TROC; 26/04/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $7.60 – $7.80; 02/04/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET GETS FDA OK OF COMPREHENSIVE® AUGMENTED BASEPLATE

DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON (OTCMKTS:DRTTF) had a decrease of 9.97% in short interest. DRTTF’s SI was 390,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.97% from 434,100 shares previously. With 41,200 avg volume, 10 days are for DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON (OTCMKTS:DRTTF)’s short sellers to cover DRTTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 106 shares traded. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DRTTF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, makes, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company has market cap of $433.87 million. The firm combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network. It currently has negative earnings. It offers DIRTT Walls to integrate todayÂ’s and future technology while supporting furniture and millwork on its patented horizontal support system; DIRTT Power, a modular plug and play system designed for the installation of electrical wiring and could be used for prefabricated or conventionally constructed interiors; and DIRTT Networks that provide ongoing flexibility through plug and play functionality.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $28.62 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.