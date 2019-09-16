Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) to pay $0.24 on Oct 31, 2019; CSG Systems International (CSGS)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) is expected to pay $0.24 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:ZBH) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s current price of $138.79 translates into 0.17% yield. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.68% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 1.09M shares traded. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 6.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 26/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Holdings 1Q EPS 85c; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Dental Inc- Tapered Screw-Vent MTX, Dental Implant, sterile. Model TSVTB10; 02/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces FDA Clearance Of The Comprehensive(R) Augmented Baseplate For Shoulder Reconstruction; 04/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Christoph Zimmer is handing over the leadership of Communications & Public Affairs – Patrick Matthey is stepping in; 16/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces FDA Clearance And First Surgical Case Of The Persona(R) Trabecular Metal(TM) Tibia; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET: FDA CLEARANCE OF COMPREHENSIVE® AUGMENTED; 29/03/2018 – LYFT PRESIDENT JOHN ZIMMER ON PRIVACY AND USER DATA SAYS COMPANIES IN GENERAL SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – ZBH STUDY VALIDATES MOBI-C FOR CERVICAL TOTAL DISC REPLACEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces 510(k) Clearance for Zyston® Strut Open Titanium lnterbody Spacer System

CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.71, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 87 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 86 sold and trimmed positions in CSG Systems International Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 31.76 million shares, down from 32.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding CSG Systems International Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 68 Increased: 62 New Position: 25.

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp holds 1.02% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. for 193,501 shares. River Road Asset Management Llc owns 802,816 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.67% invested in the company for 350,394 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 0.66% in the stock. Amg Funds Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,565 shares.

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.78M for 19.16 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The Company’s suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. It has a 22.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $28.97 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.