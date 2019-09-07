Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 125 3.64 N/A -1.49 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 29 2.89 N/A -1.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Wright Medical Group N.V. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 4 2.67

The upside potential is 0.19% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $140. Competitively Wright Medical Group N.V. has an average target price of $30.67, with potential upside of 50.94%. The information presented earlier suggests that Wright Medical Group N.V. looks more robust than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Wright Medical Group N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. beats Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.