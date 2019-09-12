Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 125 3.73 N/A -1.49 0.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 3 25220.52 N/A -1.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5% Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Motus GI Holdings Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Motus GI Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$142.25 is Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -0.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.7% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares and 37.7% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares. 0.1% are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28% Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has 30.28% stronger performance while Motus GI Holdings Inc. has -13.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.