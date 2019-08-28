Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 124 3.50 N/A -1.49 0.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.60 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is $140, with potential upside of 4.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 93%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. beats GenMark Diagnostics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.