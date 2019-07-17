Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 119 3.17 N/A -1.49 0.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.2% BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4%

Risk and Volatility

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Competitively, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s 28.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, BioSig Technologies Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. BioSig Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 7.85% at a $131.67 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.9% of BioSig Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.6% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. -3.27% -7.31% -4.05% 0.79% 2.91% 14.3% BioSig Technologies Inc. 5.2% 31.26% 97.73% 97.73% 89.13% 103.75%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioSig Technologies Inc.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioSig Technologies Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.