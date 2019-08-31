Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR)

We will be comparing the differences between Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 124 3.63 N/A -1.49 0.00 Avedro Inc. 17 10.73 N/A -2.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Avedro Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Avedro Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Avedro Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Avedro Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Avedro Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 0.57% at a $140 consensus price target. Avedro Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 6.75% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Avedro Inc. looks more robust than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Avedro Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 75.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Avedro Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28% Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Avedro Inc.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.