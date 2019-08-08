Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Touches $138.93 High on Aug, 8; YIELD GROWTH COMMON SHARES CANADA (BOSQF) Shorts Raised By 89.2%

YIELD GROWTH CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:BOSQF) had an increase of 89.2% in short interest. BOSQF’s SI was 40,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 89.2% from 21,300 shares previously. With 365,500 avg volume, 0 days are for YIELD GROWTH CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:BOSQF)’s short sellers to cover BOSQF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3055. About 82,920 shares traded. The Yield Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOSQF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) reached all time high today, Aug, 8 and still has $145.88 target or 5.00% above today’s $138.93 share price. This indicates more upside for the $28.45B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $145.88 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.42 billion more. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.93. About 1.08M shares traded. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 6.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBH); 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet: Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess, President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, to Resign Her Positions With Firm and Affiliates; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- fastener, fixation, nondegradable, soft tissue; 15/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- TunneLoc Tibial Fixation Device Product Usage: To provide fixation of soft tissue grafts within; 16/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces FDA Clearance and First Surgical Case of the Persona® Trabecular Metal™ Tibia; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Zimmer Biomet’s Note Offering; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Dental Inc- Tapered Screw-Vent MTX, Dental Implant, sterile. Model TSVTB10

The Yield Growth Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells of wellness products. The company has market cap of $27.56 million. The firm offers cosmetic and therapeutic products made of cannabis sativa hemp root oil and essential oils; and an anti-aging serum and a lip balm under the Urban Juve brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides massage and body oils, face mists, moisturizers, deodorants, and topical creams for acute and chronic pain.

Analysts await Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 6.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.63 per share. ZBH’s profit will be $354.31M for 20.08 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.36% negative EPS growth.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $28.45 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Among 7 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup maintained Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $15800 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $143 target in Monday, March 4 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Evercore given on Monday, April 8.