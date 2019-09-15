Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Reaches $138.79 High on Sep, 15; Fossil Group (FOSL)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 79 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 62 sold and decreased their stock positions in Fossil Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 51.44 million shares, down from 52.80 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fossil Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 39 Increased: 55 New Position: 24.

The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) reached all time high today, Sep, 15 and still has $148.51 target or 7.00% above today’s $138.79 share price. This indicates more upside for the $28.97B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $148.51 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.03 billion more. The stock decreased 2.68% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 1.09M shares traded. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 6.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 08/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces Call for Applications for the 2018 Connected Health Innovation Award; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- Trabecular Metal® Primary Hip Prosthesis; Part Numbers: 1. 00-7864-013-00 (UDI: (01) 00889024139251; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 04/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Christoph Zimmer is handing over the leadership of Communications & Public Affairs – Patrick Matthey is stepping in; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- fastener, fixation, nondegradable, soft tissue; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 26/04/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 1.5% – 3.5%; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $28.97 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Analysts await Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 7.98% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.63 per share. ZBH’s profit will be $367.33 million for 19.71 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has $15800 highest and $117 lowest target. $142.25’s average target is 2.49% above currents $138.79 stock price. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had 15 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. Evercore upgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) rating on Monday, April 8. Evercore has “Outperform” rating and $145 target. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 30 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. for 4.81 million shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc owns 449,197 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.62% invested in the company for 758,234 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management L P De has invested 0.29% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 43,725 shares.

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company has market cap of $662.69 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and soft accessories. It has a 19.74 P/E ratio. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ADIDAS, ARMANI EXCHANGE, BURBERRY, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.26 million activity.

Analysts await Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 110.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.19 per share. FOSL’s profit will be $20.19M for 8.21 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Fossil Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,100.00% EPS growth.