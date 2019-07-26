Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Reaches $133.00 52-Week High; BERGENBIO AS ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (BRRGF) Shorts Lowered By 20.51%

The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) hit a new 52-week high and has $144.97 target or 9.00% above today’s $133.00 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $27.24B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $144.97 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.45 billion more. The stock increased 7.34% or $9.09 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 3.37 million shares traded or 198.30% up from the average. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 2.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 27/04/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- Modular Head Component, Biomet Hip System; Item No. 163669, Hip Joint, metal/polymer semi; 22/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces 510(k) Clearance for Zyston® Strut Open Titanium lnterbody Spacer System; 26/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Holdings 1Q EPS 85c; 26/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Profit Falls 42%, Sets Out FY Forecasts; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ZUK PRC FEM SZB RMED/LLAT® ZUK PRC FEM SZC LMED/RLAT® ZUK PRC FEM SZC RMED/LLAT® NGU PRC FEM SZD; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 15/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- TunneLoc Tibial Fixation Device (Within an ACL Kit) Product Usage: To provide fixation of soft t; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ

BERGENBIO AS ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) had a decrease of 20.51% in short interest. BRRGF’s SI was 24,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 20.51% from 31,200 shares previously. It closed at $1.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $27.24 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

More notable recent Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE: ZBH Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update in Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, March 4. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, April 8. Barclays Capital maintained Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27.

Another recent and important BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Brio Gold Inc 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2017.

Brio Gold Inc., a mining company, engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and mine reclamation of gold in Brazil. The company has market cap of $94.93 million. It holds four principle mining assets, including Pilar, MineraÃ§Ã£o Fazenda Brasileiro, MineraÃ§Ã£o Riacho dos Machados Ltda, and Santa Luz. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.