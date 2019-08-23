Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Contrasting side by side

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 124 3.57 N/A -1.49 0.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. 5 8.40 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Sintx Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has -0.19 beta which makes it 119.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sintx Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $138.75, while its potential upside is 1.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 5.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has 30.28% stronger performance while Sintx Technologies Inc. has -53.89% weaker performance.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.