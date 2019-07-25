Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Comparing side by side

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 119 3.27 N/A -1.49 0.00 LivaNova PLC 82 3.30 N/A -4.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and LivaNova PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.2% LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.18 beta indicates that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. LivaNova PLC’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Its rival LivaNova PLC’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LivaNova PLC.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and LivaNova PLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 LivaNova PLC 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.64% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. with average price target of $131.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.1% of LivaNova PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are LivaNova PLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. -3.27% -7.31% -4.05% 0.79% 2.91% 14.3% LivaNova PLC 0.75% 3.96% -23.29% -39.05% -14.76% -20.84%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while LivaNova PLC had bearish trend.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors LivaNova PLC.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.