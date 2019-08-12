Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) Comparing side by side

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 122 3.60 N/A -1.49 0.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 5 1.04 N/A -35.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5%

Volatility & Risk

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc.’s 137.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, CHF Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. CHF Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $138.75, while its potential upside is 0.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28% CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has 30.28% stronger performance while CHF Solutions Inc. has -58.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.