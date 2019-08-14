Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 123 3.48 N/A -1.49 0.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 39 6.55 N/A 0.05 848.70

Table 1 highlights Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s 1.77 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are 2 and 1. Competitively, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has 4.3 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is $138.75, with potential upside of 3.60%. On the other hand, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -12.02% and its average target price is $41. The information presented earlier suggests that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Cardiovascular Systems Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has 3.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.