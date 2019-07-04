Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) and ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 118 3.05 N/A -1.49 0.00 ABIOMED Inc. 298 15.18 N/A 5.61 46.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and ABIOMED Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and ABIOMED Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.2% ABIOMED Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 22.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ABIOMED Inc. has a 0.35 beta and it is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Its rival ABIOMED Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6 respectively. ABIOMED Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and ABIOMED Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 ABIOMED Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 11.92% at a $131.67 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and ABIOMED Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 89.5%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of ABIOMED Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. -3.27% -7.31% -4.05% 0.79% 2.91% 14.3% ABIOMED Inc. -0.23% -4.63% -28.17% -35.91% -30.88% -20.11%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while ABIOMED Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ABIOMED Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.