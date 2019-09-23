Zillow Group (Z) Stock Rose While Ancient Art LP Increased Stake; As Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Skylands Capital Has Cut by $3.56 Million Its Holding

Ancient Art Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp bought 476,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.10 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 1.85 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 82,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The hedge fund held 120,850 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 203,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 112,300 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital takes 6 pct stake in specialty glass maker Apogee; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES SEGMENT HAS BACKLOG, ORDER PIPELINE “STRENGTH TO SUPPORT” OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN FISCAL YEARS 2019 & 2020; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Activist investor Engaged Capital takes stake in Apogee – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apogee Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APOG); 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 20/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Sees Potential in Apogee Enterprises — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Apogee Enterprises to Host Fourth-Quarter Conference Call

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zillow Group to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7 – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Redfin’s Plan to Disrupt Real Estate – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zillow plans two $500M note offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zillow Group Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:Z – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow note offering needed for Homes – analyst – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apogee Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Apogee Enterprises Climbs On Upbeat Earnings; Concrete Pumping Holdings Shares Plummet – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 11, 2019 : FAST, CBSH, APOG, RAD – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.