Zillow Group (Z) Shareholder Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Hawk Ridge Management Has Increased Its Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) as Share Value Declined

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 83.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 171,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,136 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 205,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 3.15M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 141,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 697,742 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25 million, up from 556,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 487,130 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 402,011 shares to 134,623 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 343,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,534 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.49M shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $191.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Saul Ctrs Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 38,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).