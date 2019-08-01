Zillow Group (Z) Shareholder Ancient Art LP Trimmed Holding by $2.97 Million as Valuation Rose; Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Raised Stake by $6.55 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 86.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 64,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 139,841 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 10.10M shares traded or 148.50% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 2.17M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis: Jay-Z Joins Caliva, Congress Holds Marijuana Hearings, CannTrust Gets Smoked, And More – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STZ, Z, THC – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zillow Offers expands to new Denver-area markets – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where is Shutterfly, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ: SFLY) Stock Price Going? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Do Americans Spend on Summer Travel? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru Company owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 35 shares. Swedbank has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 285,917 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr reported 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny reported 50,244 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 410,681 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 157,831 are owned by Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Company. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 75,456 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 33,236 are owned by Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Limited Co. Benjamin F Edwards And Co owns 2,199 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 510,524 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 50 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, EA, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HAS, V, EA – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Electronic Arts: Epic Fail – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Activision Adds 2 More Teams in Call of Duty Esports League – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. $114,710 worth of stock was sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330. Bruzzo Chris had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M.