Zillow Group (Z) Shareholder Ancient Art LP Has Cut Stake by $2.97 Million; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $2.48 Million Its Holding

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company's stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 835,890 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 20,693 shares as the company's stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.15 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 126,418 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 58,116 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $252.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 331,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 17,081 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Oppenheimer & has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Synovus Finance holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 3,670 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership stated it has 41,400 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Adi Mgmt Lc holds 1.73% or 3,000 shares. Ci Investments invested in 0.23% or 332,162 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 7,699 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0.02% stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 754,650 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of America De. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: