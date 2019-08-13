Zillow Group (Z) Shareholder Ancient Art LP Has Cut Holding by $2.97 Million as Share Price Rose; Foundry Partners Decreased Its Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Position as Stock Value Declined

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 2.87M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG)

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 17,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 58,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 76,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Washington Trust Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $823.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 27,964 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 06/03/2018 Washington Trust Completes Executive Leadership Transition; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WASH); 08/03/2018 – Washington Trust at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 06/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST: EDWARD HANDY ASSUMES ROLE OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Howes to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – Washington Trust Annual Meeting Highlights Record 2017 Performance; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C, EST. 87C; 01/05/2018 – Washington Trust Empowers Providence High School Students through Innovative Web-Based Financial Literacy Program; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC – THE DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A FOUR CENT PER SHARE INCREASE OVER MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold WASH shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 0.16% more from 9.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation holds 0.14% or 220,088 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). New York-based Renaissance Ltd has invested 0.02% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 271,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 7,659 shares. Paloma Prns holds 0.01% or 12,652 shares. New England Mngmt stated it has 2.35% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Legal General Group Inc Plc holds 6,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 33,366 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 21,469 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 193,788 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 5,500 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,314 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.02% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). International Group Inc holds 9,602 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WASH’s profit will be $16.63 million for 12.38 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 41,005 shares to 322,606 shares, valued at $17.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Com (NYSE:ETH).

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

