Zillow Group (Z) Share Value Rose While Slate Path Capital LP Upped Its Position; Astronics (ATRO) Stake Has Upped by International Value Advisers Llc

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 1.87M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 115,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 128,450 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 22/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATROB); 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – 89 PCT OF BACKLOG AT QTR-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck; 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP ATRO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $779.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: Uber, Yelp, Berkshire – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Guardion’s Proprietary Medical Device, the MapcatSF®, Receives Patent from the Hong Kong Patents Registry – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zillow’s Price 50% Off. Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2018. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zillow Offers expands to new Denver-area markets – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Real Estate Stock Could Stay Red-Hot – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55 million shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.42 million shares to 8.68 million shares, valued at $108.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 64,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Gold Ishares Trust Etf (IAU).