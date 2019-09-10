Zillow Group (Z) Position Maintained by Highbridge Capital Management Llc; As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Cut Stake by $1.55 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 12,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 71,069 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 58,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 363,442 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 79,058 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, Z, XON – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “La-Z-Boy Announces Election of New Director – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: La-Z-Boy, PaySign and Target – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Zillow Group At $20, Earn 8.5% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow Group Announces Closing of $600 Million of 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 and $500 Million of 1.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 Offerings – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 19,952 shares to 35,143 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 28,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,811 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.