Zillow Group (Z) Position Maintained by Ancient Art Lp; Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Upped Pg&E (PCG) Position by $4.25 Million as Market Value Declined

Ancient Art Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp bought 476,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.10 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.53. About 3.02M shares traded or 5.58% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36 million shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin reported 404,323 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 47 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 0.38% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability holds 47,492 shares. Mechanics National Bank Tru Department reported 0.08% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oz Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.26% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Finepoint LP holds 20.03% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Eminence Cap Lp accumulated 2.41% or 7.97M shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company reported 363,987 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 646,457 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech invested in 13,858 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp reported 866,222 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 376 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.68M shares.

