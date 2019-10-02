Zillow Group (Z) Position Lifted by Ancient Art Lp; As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Valuation Rose, Matarin Capital Management Cut by $1.89 Million Its Position

Ancient Art Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp bought 476,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.10M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 3.07M shares traded or 8.86% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 15,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 86,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80M, down from 102,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 279,019 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold AZPN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Management Inc reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 7,242 shares. Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0.27% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 2,677 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 188,407 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 1.31M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 355,982 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 139,234 are held by Scout Invs Inc. Sit Inv Associate owns 0.14% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 36,650 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 2.73 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 277,662 shares. Cap Fund Sa has 107,720 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 189,516 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zeeland Refinery Bridges Gap in Planning and Scheduling with Aspen Technology – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aspen Technology Acquires Mnubo and Sabisu to Deliver Scalable AI-Driven Solutions for the Smart Enterprise – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 57,340 shares to 432,955 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc by 124,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).