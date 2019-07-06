Zillow Group (Z) Market Value Rose While Ancient Art LP Lowered Its Stake; Rwwm Holding in Daily Journal (DJCO) Has Upped by $2.21 Million

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 2.22 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01 million, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $236.62. About 188 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has declined 5.94% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,120 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Lc accumulated 3,213 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 1,500 shares. Legal General Public Limited Co holds 200 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 1,402 shares in its portfolio. 4,719 were reported by Pacific Glob Invest. Charles Schwab Management reported 2,608 shares stake. 1,169 are owned by Citadel Advsr Limited Com. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). First Manhattan holds 0% or 1 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Company holds 41,331 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) or 18,678 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc owns 88 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 43,595 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Co has 2,294 shares for 0% of their portfolio.