Zillow Group (Z) Market Value Rose While Ancient Art LP Cut Holding; Franklin Resources Boosted Its Holding in United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) by $576,927

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 2.86M shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 22,834 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 17,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 266,810 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q REV. $389M, EST. $392.4M; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal; 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 160,757 shares. 38,355 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Com. Us Commercial Bank De owns 1,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 7,703 shares stake. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Company has 0% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 5,700 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 8,087 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 101,133 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 43,130 shares. Prudential holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 342,613 shares. Consonance Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 1.23 million shares stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). 405 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 39,785 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 129,600 shares to 69,860 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

