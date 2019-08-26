Zillow Group (Z) Holder Ancient Art LP Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Hendershot Investments Has Cut Its Position by $764,198

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 1.44 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.