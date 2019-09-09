Zillow Group (Z) Holder Ancient Art LP Has Decreased Position; Paradigm Capital Management Position in Vocera Communications (VCRA) Has Upped by $310,000 as Shares Declined

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 421,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 411,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 233,159 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 2.86M shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 50 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 19,300 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,286 shares. Voya Investment Ltd invested in 12,086 shares. Mufg Americas Corp owns 262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0% or 71,809 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.80 million shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. 54,939 are held by Wesbanco Comml Bank. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 155,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 9,680 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 495 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Services Gru has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 102,900 shares to 5.60 million shares, valued at $54.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huttig Building (NASDAQ:HBP) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14M shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT).

